6-Year-Old Bridgeport Burn Victim Has Special Day With Yankees

Dominick Krankall, the 6-year-old child who suffered serious burns near his home in Bridgeport last month, got to spend some quality time with the New York Yankees Wednesday.

Dominick hung out on the field at Yankee Stadium and even had a catch with Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Jordan Montgomery.

The team posted a video of Dominick with the pitchers before Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on April 24 and his family told NBC New York they believe the incident may have been intentional.

He was released from the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit last week. Doctors said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are investigating the cause of Dominick’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.