60-Year-Old Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Barbour Street around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a 60-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.