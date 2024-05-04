7 injured when driver reportedly has medical emergency, crashes into vehicle in Orange

Seven people were injured when a driver reportedly had a medical emergency and crashed into another vehicle in Orange on Friday night.

Police said a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue just before 7 p.m. when the driver apparently had a medical emergency and crashed into the back of a Mercedes E350 that had been stopped at a red light at the intersection of Racebrook Road.

Authorities said the crash caused the Nissan to rollover. Three people from inside of the Nissan were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Four people inside of the Mercedes were also transported to the hospital. Their injuries were also described as non-life threatening.