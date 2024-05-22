Fairfield

Elementary school student hit by vehicle near bus stop in Fairfield

Police said the student was struck while crossing the street to get to a bus stop.

An elementary school student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street to get to a bus stop in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the student was struck around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Nichols Avenue and First Street.

The Fairfield Fire Department and AMR responded quickly, provided a medical evaluation and the child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for what appear to be minor injuries, according to police.

Several students who were on a school bus that was stopped nearby for students to get on saw what happened, as did bystanders, police said.

School counselors and additional staff are available to help any students who need emotional support.

The Fairfield Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.

Police said this appears to be an unfortunate accident and they do not believe speed was a factor.

They urge drivers to be cautious, especially in school zones and residential areas, and for pedestrians to use crosswalks and be mindful of traffic signals.

They are also asking parents to talk with their children about the importance of crossing streets safely.

