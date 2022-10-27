7-Year-Old Brings Loaded Gun to Boston School, Police Say

A 7-year-old student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday, police say.

Boston police officers responded to Up Academy Holland School, located at 85 Olney Street, around 3:33 p.m. for a report of a student with a firearm and recovered the weapon from the student. Police did not say how the gun was discovered.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators learned from a police source directly related to the investigation that it was a semi-automatic gun and it was found in the student's backpack.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and Mayor Michelle Wu said the person responsible for allowing access to this weapon will be held accountable.

"No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age," Wu said in a statement. "Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said she was speechless after learning of what happened.

"I don’t have the words," she said in a statement. "This is truly devastating."

"We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm," Skipper added. "We’re working with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety concerns, strategize new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergencies. We’re grateful to BPD and first responders who were on the scene immediately. But we cannot do this work alone. When a young person gets access to a gun out of accessibility, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen?”

Commissioner Michael Cox said the Boston Police Department is focused on the proliferation of guns in the city and that it should be a priority for everyone to keep access to them away from children.

Police did not say what kind of disciplinary action the student could face.

Up Academy Holland serves more than 770 K-5 students, according to its website.