72-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck in Stamford

A 72-year-old Stamford man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said a 62-year-old Stamford man driving a Toyota Rav4 struck 72-year-old Erwin Reich, of Stamford, who was walking near the northbound lane of Newfield Avenue in Stamford just before 6 a.m., police said.

Reich was transported to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators and police said no charges have been filed.

The investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 977-4712.

