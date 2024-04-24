Hartford

8 families displaced after Hartford apartment fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

Eight families are currently displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a three-story multi-unit apartment complex on North Beacon Street around 1:30 a.m.

Once there, crews found a working fire on the first floor rear apartment with heavy smoke on all three floors.

According to fire officials, firefighters rescued a woman on the second floor with an aerial ladder.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the apartment where it started.

The person who lives in the apartment where the fire was reportedly told firefighters that he was home and outside and when he reentered his apartment, the couch was on fire.

That resident then alerted all of the other residents to evacuate and called 911. No injuries were reported.

Eight families are now displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting those seven adults and seven children.

The fire is under investigation.

