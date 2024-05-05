Naugatuck

Baby goose rescued by Naugatuck police officers

By Cailyn Blonstein

Naugatuck Police Department

A baby goose that had fallen into a storm drain is now safe and back with its family, thanks to some help from some Naugatuck police officers.

Officers responded to Prospect Street on Sunday morning after a resident reported a baby goose that had wandered away from its family and had fallen into a storm drain.

Naugatuck Police Department

The officers wasted no time and worked together to free the baby goose from the storm drain.

After the rescue, the baby goose was reunited with its family by the officers and is now safe and sound.

