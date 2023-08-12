Clinton

81-year-old woman dies after canoe overturns on State Park-led tour on Hammonasset River

An 81-year-old woman has died after falling out of a canoe that overturned in the Hammonasset River Saturday morning.

Clinton police and fire department personnel responded to the river around 11:15 a.m. for the report of an overturned paddle craft, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

There were two adults and one minor in the canoe, DEEP said.

The group was taking part in a State Park-led guided canoe program on the Hammonasset River when the accident occurred, DEEP said.

An 81-year-old woman was pulled from the river and taken to the Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook where she was pronounced dead. She was wearing a life jacket, they said.

Authorities have not identified the victim's name.

The two other people in the canoe were not injured.

DEEP's Environmental Conservation police are investigating.

