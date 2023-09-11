9/11 victim from Conn. remembered at Meriden ceremony

As ceremonies around the state remember the events of 9/11, the widow of a Connecticut man who died in the World Trade Centers was remembered at a ceremony in Meriden.

Gail Eagleson was gathered along with first responders to commemorate the events of September 11.

As they each spoke about the importance of remembering what happened on that tragic day in our nation's history, it's personal for Eagleson because she lost her husband Bruce.

"Bruce was the love of my life and it was very very hard to watch and accept what happened that day," she said.

Bruce managed Meriden's mall for 12 years and was on assignment at the World Trade Center.

“Bruce was the type of person that whatever job he took, they always wanted to promote him in a higher position and I kind of had to accept that because I kind of wanted him for myself, to be home with me. But he changed jobs several times and was the type of person that everybody loved, including myself and his boys," she said.

The mayor recognized Bruce and said, "Hereby proclaim today, September 11, 2023, as Bruce Eagleson day in the City of Meriden."

The mayor also asked the city residents to celebrate his heroism for helping 13 of his coworkers escape the burning building.

Eagleson says it's bittersweet. "I’m very happy that he helped people and saved people, but it’s also tough because he’s not here with me.”

She says in the years since 9/11, she has been focused on giving her children the life her and her husband always talked about. Now, the highlight of her life is their grandchildren.