9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport

Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening.

Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue.

Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make it out and were evaluated by emergency personnel.

No serious injuries are being reported at this time.

The Red Cross is helping nine adults who lived in the home. The fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.