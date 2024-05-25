9 residents displaced by fire at Bridgeport apartment building

Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Bridgeport on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in a row house unit in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the second floor. The fire was contained to the unit on the second floor. Three additional adjoining units were damaged by smoke and water.

Fire officials said nine residents are affected by the fire and are being relocated by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.