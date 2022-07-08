Waterbury

9-Year-Old Injured in Waterbury Shooting: Police

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 9-year-old is injured after he was shot at an apartment in Waterbury Wednesday night, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Truman Apartments Housing Complex on North Main Street at about 11 p.m.

Responding officers found evidence of shots fired and the child, who had a single gunshot wound in the upper area of his right leg.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is considered to be in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the boy was shot while he was outdoors in the housing complex with other kids.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-755-1234.

Local

new haven 22 mins ago

Hundreds March New Haven Streets, Demand Change for Man Paralyzed in Police Custody

mohegan sun 43 mins ago

‘I've Hit a Breaking Point': Shawn Mendes Postpones Concert at Mohegan Sun

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigationWaterbury policewaterbury shootingchild shot
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us