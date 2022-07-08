9-Year-Old Injured in Waterbury Shooting: Police

A 9-year-old is injured after he was shot at an apartment in Waterbury Wednesday night, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Truman Apartments Housing Complex on North Main Street at about 11 p.m.

Responding officers found evidence of shots fired and the child, who had a single gunshot wound in the upper area of his right leg.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is considered to be in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the boy was shot while he was outdoors in the housing complex with other kids.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-755-1234.