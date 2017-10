Danbury police are searching for a 53-year-old local woman who has been missing since Friday.

Laelcira DeLima was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday and she was wearing a black V-neck shirt and blue jeans, police said.

She could be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with Connecticut plate AC98150.

Anyone with information should call the Danbury Police Department 203-797-4611.