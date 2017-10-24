FBI Posts Sandy Hook Shooting Investigation Documents Online

The FBI has released more than 1,000 heavily redacted pages of documents from the investigation into the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012 and posted them on the FBI website Tuesday.

The documents provide insight into the investigation and what state police and the FBI looked into.

One detail mentioned in the documents is that state police received a phone call from a woman who claimed her son was playing “Call of Duty: Black Ops” with someone who told him to “watch the news tomorrow” and the FBI was following up on the lead.

The documents also include interviews with people who knew the family of the shooter, Adam Lanza, who several people referred to as a recluse.

One person said Adam was “always a troubled kid” and recalled a conversation with Adam Lanza’s mother in which she said Adam hacked into a government computer system and made it through the second level of security before the screen went black and authorities showed up at the door of their Newtown home.

Interviews with people who knew Adam Lanza documented that he had Asperger’s, but never completely accepted that he had Asperger’s and never took any medication that was prescribed to him.

According to the documents, Adam Lanza’s room was his personal space and no one else was allowed in there. One person who knew Adam and his mother told authorities that they owned at least four guns and all the weapons were kept in a gun safe in Adam’s bedroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.




