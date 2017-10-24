Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seat Due to Fire Hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling an infant motion seat product due to the risk of a fire hazard.

The company is recalling the Soothing Motion Seats because of overheating resulting in a fire hazard, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said.

Anyone with the seat should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

"It’s important to us that families in Connecticut feel safe in their own homes, and that means having safe products," said DCP commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. "We encourage consumers to stay up to date with recent recalls by routinely visiting recalls.gov, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website. There, consumers can find recent recalls along with instructions about what to do next."

DCP said about 63,000 of these products have been sold in the United States.

Consumers may call (800) 432-5437 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit this website to begin the refund process.