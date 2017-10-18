Healthy Pets Can Make for Healthy People

Pets bring joy and love to people’s lives, however they also help keep people healthy. The key, is keeping your pets healthy.



For some dog owners in South Windsor, that healthy solution is to bring their pups to Camp Bow Wow. The doggy daycare helps make vacation or days at the office easier for pet owners who can know their dogs are in good hands.



“They want to come here and play with their friends and socialize. I think it makes them overall happier,” Katherine Foley said Wednesday during a day trip to daycare for her duo, Dunny and Dunkin.



Claudia Conway’s dog, Buddy, was staying at Camp Bow Wow for a few days while she traveled for work.



“He's like my best friend. He's absolutely my best friend and he's my companion and he's just my soul guy, he's my fur baby,” said Conway. “He's just been awesome for my health and my life.”



Tami Sarra-Romejko owns Camp Bow Wow in South Windsor and has also spent her life as a physical therapist. She said, in her experience, dogs reduce stress, reduce blood pressure and make people more active.



“Health and wellness, just the way it all ties together, I mean dogs just make us feel good,” said Sarra-Romejko.



The dogs also get to exercise and play with other pups, so it is great for their well-being. If the owners are missing their animals, they can stay stress-free by watching the dogs play on the daycare’s live-stream cameras.



“I get to watch him from New York City off my app, which is awesome,” said Conway.



Pet parents can see the fun and at pick-up the serenade of barking is proof that a pet and playtime are perfect for people’s lives.



“I just think dogs enrich your life and I think if everyone can have a dog, they would be better off for it,” said Foley.



If you want to rescue a dog of your own, then the NBC Connecticut Health and Wellness Festival is the perfect place. Camp Bow Wow will have puppies available at the festival on Oct. 28 at the XL Center in Hartford. Learn more about Health & Wellness here.

