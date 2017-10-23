I-84W Closed in Waterbury After Serious Crash - NBC Connecticut
I-84W Closed in Waterbury After Serious Crash

    There are backups on I-84 west in Waterbury after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup.

    Interstate 84 westbound is closed in Waterbury due to a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup.

    Serious injuries have been reported.

    State police said the highway is closed between exits 21 and 19. There are backups all the way back to exit 26, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured onto Route 8 at exit 19.

    Drivers should seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the accident.

    No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

