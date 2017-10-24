Lawmakers Reach Bi-Partisan Budget Agreement

After 115 days without a budget, leaders from both parties have announced an agreement on a spending plan for the next two years.

"It's a budget that isn't just a budget to get past the two years. It's a budget that has sound policy, which means it's a supportive document with a message that can carry on for years to come,” said Rep. President Pro Tem Len Fasano.

“I agree with the senate president this really has been a historic moment in the state of Connecticut. Something people have told me for many years they want to see happen. Both parties come together to compromise for the greater good of the state has happened,” Speaker of the House Joe Ariesimowicz (D) said.

Leaders have not said exactly what is in the new plan – adding they want their caucuses to see the details before they release them to the public. Tuesday they plan to write up all of the details for the caucuses and the governor.

If all goes as planned, the first full chamber debate on the budget will happen Wednesday or Thursday.