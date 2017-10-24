Lawmakers Reach Bi-Partisan Budget Agreement - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Lawmakers Reach Bi-Partisan Budget Agreement

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lawmakers Reach Bi-Partisan Budget Agreement
    NBC Connecticut

    After 115 days without a budget, leaders from both parties have announced an agreement on a spending plan for the next two years.

    "It's a budget that isn't just a budget to get past the two years. It's a budget that has sound policy, which means it's a supportive document with a message that can carry on for years to come,” said Rep. President Pro Tem Len Fasano.

    “I agree with the senate president this really has been a historic moment in the state of Connecticut. Something people have told me for many years they want to see happen. Both parties come together to compromise for the greater good of the state has happened,” Speaker of the House Joe Ariesimowicz (D) said.

    Leaders have not said exactly what is in the new plan – adding they want their caucuses to see the details before they release them to the public. Tuesday they plan to write up all of the details for the caucuses and the governor.

    If all goes as planned, the first full chamber debate on the budget will happen Wednesday or Thursday.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices