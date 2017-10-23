Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Ledyard Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Route 214 and Whalehead Road in Ledyard Saturday.

A Groton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Route 214 in Ledyard Saturday.

Ledyard police said 52-year-old Derek Palmerone was turning left onto Route 214 from Whalehead Road around 3:45 p.m. when he collided with a pickup traveling east on Route 214. Palmerone suffered serious injuries and was taken to Backus Hospital, then transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The 17-year-old driver of the pickup did not report any injuries.

Route 214 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Officer Troy Johnson of the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.