New Haven Police Investigate Homicide on Richard Street

A man is dead after a shooting on Richard Street in New Haven Monday.

Police said an officer heard a gunshot ring out from Poplar Street around 11:39 p.m. and went to investigate. The officer found a gunshot victim a block away on Richard Street. The victim was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with information on the crime should contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.