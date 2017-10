New Haven police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Valley Street Sunday.

Police said around 8 p.m. officers responded to 226 Valley Street for a reported stabbing. The 31-year-old victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a bald man, and may have been driving a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven police.