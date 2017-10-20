New Haven for Puerto Rico Initiative Raises $90,000

The city of New Haven and partners from the Connecticut shoreline have raised more than $90,000 as part of New Haven for Puerto Rico initiative.

On Thursday night, they added to that total thanks to the students at Notre Dame High School and their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Proceeds from the sale of the school’s assembly as well as donations will be added to the city’s relief effort and eventually delivered to Puerto Rico.

State Rep. Juan Candelaria has been a part of the city’s fundraising effort. He’s Puerto Rican and lost an aunt in Hurricane Maria and several other family members on the island lost their homes.

“You’re going to see that the need is going to be a lot bigger than what we’re seeing. This is for the long run,” he said of the Puerto Rican rebuilding efforts.

The school assembly was planned before Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, but when the devastation caused by the storm was realized, students and teachers decided to try to help.

“There are needs that will continue for the coming years and so we want to make sure that our boys will have this awareness, not just today but coming forward into the future,” said Robert Curis, Notre Dame’s president.

“Imagine it happened to us. Wouldn’t we want someone to help us? It makes me happy because I can see that they’re caring for other people,” said Notre Dame freshman Maicol Escobar, who served as emcee for the celebration.

“It’s the right thing to do. No matter where you are, I think you need to reach out” said Daniel Diaz, chairperson of ARTE Inc., New Haven’s cultural partner in the relief effort.

Candelaria said he plans to be a part of the New Haven delegation that will deliver all of the money they’ve raised for Puerto Rico sometime in November.

Everyone who takes part in the trip will pay his or her own expenses so the money raised can go solely to the benefit of the island.