Storm Floods Meriden Humane Society

Workers at the Meriden Humane Society asked for volunteers to help them alleviate flooding inside their building during a storm Sunday night.

The Meriden Humane Society was asking for volunteers to help them with a flooding problem on Sunday night.

The heavy rain caused flooding in their outdoor kennels, which also led to flooding in their indoor dog room, according to a post on the Meriden Humane Society's Facebook page.

Staff members shoveled a trench to redirect the water, but the heavy rain was falling faster than they could dig, the post said.

Workers asked for volunteers to show up at the shelter, which is located at 311 Murdock Avenue in Meriden, and help dig trenches to drain the water.