Storm Floods Meriden Humane Society - NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT
Weather Alerts 29
Powerful Storm Moves In
Damaging winds, power outages
OLY-CT

Storm Floods Meriden Humane Society

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Storm Floods Meriden Humane Society
    Meriden Humane Society
    Workers at the Meriden Humane Society asked for volunteers to help them alleviate flooding inside their building during a storm Sunday night.

    The Meriden Humane Society was asking for volunteers to help them with a flooding problem on Sunday night.

    The heavy rain caused flooding in their outdoor kennels, which also led to flooding in their indoor dog room, according to a post on the Meriden Humane Society's Facebook page.

    Staff members shoveled a trench to redirect the water, but the heavy rain was falling faster than they could dig, the post said.

    Workers asked for volunteers to show up at the shelter, which is located at 311 Murdock Avenue in Meriden, and help dig trenches to drain the water.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices