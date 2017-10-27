Wilton School Dealing With Third Hate Speech Incident in a Month

School leaders in Wilton are dealing with hate speech at Middlebrook Middle School for the third time in a month.

Supt. Kevin Smith sent a letter home to parents Thursday after a sixth-grade student found a sticky note with an anti-Semitic message in her locker.

“I am deeply sorry to inform you that there was another incident of hate speech at Middlebrook School,” Smith wrote in the letter. “A sixth grade student found a sticky note on her locker that read “Jews will burn.” Principal Feltz immediately called all 6 yellow team members together and she and I addressed the students. We then assembled the rest of the student body to inform them of this incident, and spoke to them about the incredibly destructive power of hate speech. Students were informed of the consequences of such actions and called again to serve as stewards for inclusivity, kindness, and community.”

This latest incident comes after swastikas were found in the school twice in the past few weeks.

Smith wrote that he is distraught by the instances of hate and students who are found to be committing acts like these “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and subject to suspension and expulsion.”

The school district is holding a meeting with parents in the Middlebrook auditorium at 9 a.m. to discuss the incidents and there will be a follow-up meeting in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday.

“Please know that the Wilton schools, Wilton Police and town officials are working as a cohesive unit, both to investigate these incidents while also reaching out to teach students why such acts of hate are wrong and hurtful. But I implore our parents and caregivers to bring these discussions into your homes,” Smith wrote in his letter. “Please take a few minutes tonight, and over the next few evenings, to remind your children of the seriousness of this situation, and why we must make it our highest priority. Wilton is a community built on love, tolerance and respect. Working together, recognizing that we all have a role to play in teaching our children, I am confident we will emerge a stronger and better community.”







