meriden

Investigation leads to discovery of suspicious device in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

An investigation into a storm drain explosion led officers to a suspicious-looking device in Meriden on Monday night.

The police department said they were called to a reported explosion inside of a storm drain in the area of Cross Street and Women's Way just after 6 p.m.

Responding officers saw smoke coming from a nearby drain, but said the explosion wasn't excessively large. No one was hurt and police said there was no notable damage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As a part of their investigation, officers checked an adjacent storm drain and found a device that appeared suspicious.

Authorities blocked off the immediate area to ensure no one would get hurt. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in and they removed the device from the storm drain.

The bomb squad determined that the item was not an explosive device and there is no danger to the community. It ended up being a Styrofoam cup with a plastic bag stuffed inside, according to police.

Local

Student financial aid 1 hour ago

Enrollment deadline approaching at some CT colleges despite FAFSA confusion

new haven 2 hours ago

Peace activist dies following hit-and-run in New Haven

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us