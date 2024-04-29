Investigation leads to discovery of suspicious device in Meriden

An investigation into a storm drain explosion led officers to a suspicious-looking device in Meriden on Monday night.

The police department said they were called to a reported explosion inside of a storm drain in the area of Cross Street and Women's Way just after 6 p.m.

Responding officers saw smoke coming from a nearby drain, but said the explosion wasn't excessively large. No one was hurt and police said there was no notable damage.

As a part of their investigation, officers checked an adjacent storm drain and found a device that appeared suspicious.

Authorities blocked off the immediate area to ensure no one would get hurt. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in and they removed the device from the storm drain.

The bomb squad determined that the item was not an explosive device and there is no danger to the community. It ended up being a Styrofoam cup with a plastic bag stuffed inside, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.