AAA Says Remember Driving Safety as State Prepares for Legalized Marijuana

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

AAA is raising concerns about Connecticut legalizing recreational marijuana and driving safety.

A recent AAA study found crash rates jumped in states that have legalized recreational cannabis.

The organization says it pushed for several traffic safety regulations to be part of the new Connecticut law including increased training for police. One of the problems is there is no simple roadside test to determine impairment.

Gov. Lamont Signs CT Recreational Marijuana Bill Into Law

“It's really tricky for law enforcement," explained AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter. "There are some unique challenges, and the best thing we can do is to educate drivers so they don't make that mistake of getting behind the wheel when they're under the influence.”

AAA suggests if someone plans to use marijuana they should designate a sober driver just as they would for alcohol.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation that legalizes recreational marijuana for anyone over the age of 21 beginning next Thursday, July 1.

