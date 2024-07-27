Wallingford

Active investigation prompts shelter-in-place order in Wallingford neighborhood

By Cailyn Blonstein

Wallingford Police
An investigation has prompted a shelter-in-place order in a neighborhood in Wallingford.

Police said the investigation is on Perkins Drive.

"We ask area residents to stay in their homes and away from their windows while police work on an active investigation that has not been resolved yet," police said in a Facebook post around 1 a.m. Non-residents are asked to avoid the area.

According to police, the investigation is still active and ongoing. It's unclear exactly what police are investigating.

At this time, Perkins Drive is closed. There's no estimate for the duration of the closure.

