Authorities Investigating Murder-Suicide in Hyannis

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Hyannis overnight after two people were found dead inside an area home.

Barnstable police received a 911 call around 2:48 a.m. asking them to respond to a home on Murray Way in the Hyannis section of town. When they arrived they found two people dead inside, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said.

A preliminary investigation shows that it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

There were also two children found inside the house, and they are now under the care of "appropriate individuals," according to the district attorney's office.

The names and ages of the two people found dead are not being released at this time.

Neighbor Caitlin Judge said there had just been a fire at the home not long ago.

"They just rebuilt it and everything," she said. "The kids have been there, the family has been in there. It's kind of just sad to see. You don't know what's going on behind closed doors, I guess."

The case remains under investigation by Barnstable police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office. Detectives spent hours collecting evidence and were still on scene as of 10 a.m. Friday.