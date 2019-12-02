Alanis Morissette Tour With Garbage, Liz Phair to Come to Connecticut

If you’re an Alanis Morissette fan, “You Oughta Know” that she’s going on tour and she will be coming to Connecticut with Garbage and Liz Phair.

The 31-date North American celebrates 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill” and Alanis will be playing her biggest hits.

The tour kicks off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, comes to Connecticut on June 27 and wraps up in Nashville, Tennessee on July 25.

Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and Liz Phair will also be appearing.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:

June 2: Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Portland, Oregon

June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Seattle, Washington

June 5, Concord Pavilion, Concord, California

June 7, USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 9, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California

June 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona

June 12, Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

June 13, Walmart AMP, Rogers, Arkansas

June 14, Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

June 17, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

June 18, Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

June 20, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia

June 21, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 23, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, North Carolina

June 26, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York

June 27, XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

June 28, BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

July 1, PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

July 2, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Maryland

July 3, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia

July 6, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire

July 8, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York

July 9, XFINITY Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts

July 11, Budweiser Stage, Toronto

July 16, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

July 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois

July 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, Missouri

July 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan

July 23, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 24, Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

July 25, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Ticket Sales

Presales for the tour will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 and they will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Fans will receive an instant download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Alanis’ new album “Such Pretty Forks In The Road” when it released on May 1.

For tickets and more information, visit https://alanis.com/.

“Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

On Dec. 5, “Jagged Little Pill” the musical will make its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.