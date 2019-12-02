Alanis Morissette Tour With Garbage, Liz Phair to Come to Connecticut

If you’re an Alanis Morissette fan, “You Oughta Know” that she’s going on tour and she will be coming to Connecticut with Garbage and Liz Phair.
The 31-date North American celebrates 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill” and Alanis will be playing her biggest hits.
The tour kicks off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, comes to Connecticut on June 27 and wraps up in Nashville, Tennessee on July 25.
Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and Liz Phair will also be appearing.
Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:
- June 2: Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Portland, Oregon
- June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Seattle, Washington
- June 5, Concord Pavilion, Concord, California
- June 7, USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah
- June 9, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California
- June 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona
- June 12, Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas
- June 13, Walmart AMP, Rogers, Arkansas
- June 14, Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas
- June 17, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida
- June 18, Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida
- June 20, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia
- June 21, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina
- June 23, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, North Carolina
- June 26, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York
- June 27, XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- June 28, BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
- July 1, PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey
- July 2, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Maryland
- July 3, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- July 6, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire
- July 8, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York
- July 9, XFINITY Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts
- July 11, Budweiser Stage, Toronto
- July 16, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana
- July 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois
- July 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, Missouri
- July 21, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan
- July 23, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- July 24, Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 25, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Ticket Sales
Presales for the tour will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 and they will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Fans will receive an instant download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Alanis’ new album “Such Pretty Forks In The Road” when it released on May 1.
For tickets and more information, visit https://alanis.com/.
“Jagged Little Pill on Broadway
On Dec. 5, “Jagged Little Pill” the musical will make its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.