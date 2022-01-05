Amato's Toy and Hobby of New Britain to Close

Amato's Toy and Hobby of New Britain will be closing down at the end of next month.

The popular toy store posted on Facebook Wednesday that they have decided to close the store after more than 60 years in New Britain and the last day of business will be Monday, Feb. 28.

Steve and Sheri Amato posted that they will be retiring. They decided to start their next chapter after the opportunity arose to sell the building.

“It was a tough decision to make. It’s been fun. I have run this business since 1974, fresh out of high school. When my parents, Vinnie and Phyllis Amato, decided to retire in 2011, after almost 80 years, my wife and I took over,” the Amatos said in a Facebook post.

They said they will be selling inventory at a reduced price until they close.

“Even if you don’t want or need anything, please stop by to say good-bye and sign our guest book,” they wrote.

The store is on Main Street in the center of downtown New Britain. Get directions here.