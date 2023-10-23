Farmington

Teen in critical condition after rollover crash involving an ambulance in Farmington: police

Four people were injured after a rollover crash involving an ambulance in Farmington late Monday night and a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition, according to police.

The crash happened at the Interstate 84 exit 39 off-ramp near Route 4, according to police.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw an ambulance rolled over in the middle of an intersection. Another car with extensive damage could be seen at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Her condition is listed as critical.

Three other people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries they said.

Police said no patients were in the ambulance when the crash happened.

The North Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the area to investigate the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

