Mix of sun and clouds Thursday; high temperatures near 70

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Thursday and the clouds will win out over time.

The high temperatures will be between the high 60s and around 70.

Clouds will produce showery periods overnight tonight and tomorrow morning, then the chance for showers drops on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be so/so with lots of clouds on Saturday, and some sun too,

And we will have lots of clouds with scattered showers on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

The start of next week will be nice, but the chances for showers increase later in the week.

