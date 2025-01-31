Bradley Airport

American Airlines flight returns to Bradley Airport after reporting issue shortly after takeoff

An American Airlines flight had to return to Bradley Airport shortly after takeoff Friday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA).

Flight 1379 departed Bradley shortly before 2:30 p.m. bound for Charlotte, North Carolina when the crew reported an issue in-flight.

The pilot told air traffic controllers they had a landing gear malfunction and they wanted to come back to the airport, according to air traffic control audio from LiveATC.net.

The Airbus 320 returned to Bradley and landed safely at 2:48 p.m., the CAA said.

The aircraft was briefly inspected before taxiing to the gate.

The incident did not impact airport operations.

