American Red Cross Deploys Several CT Volunteers to California Following Storms

Several American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut are responding to California to help with storm relief efforts.

Seven volunteers from Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region are assisting with efforts to provide safe refuge, nourishing meals, relief supplies and emotional support to residents facing devastation.

This week's weather marks the twelfth atmospheric river to hit California since late December, meaning a new storm moved in on average every 6.5 days.

The state gotten between 400% and 600% of its average rainfall since Christmas. The Southern Sierra Nevadas have recorded its largest snow accumulation ever with more than 600 inches in snow, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has been helping California since later December. Since then, more than 1,400 trained disaster workers have been deployed.

Volunteers have already helped provide shelter for more than 2,500 residents in nearly 150 emergency shelters. The Red Cross said they've also provided more than 90,000 meals and snacks, as well as 25,600 relief items.

A Red Cross spokesperson said volunteers are helping families cope during this challenging time, and are replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.

For more information about how you can help, visit the Red Cross's website.