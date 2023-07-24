Antisemitic flyers mentioning abortion found in Westport: police

Westport police are investigating after several antisemitic flyers were found on driveways in a residential neighborhood last week.

The police department said they were made aware of the flyers on Monday. The flyers were brought to officers and have been secured as evidence, according to police.

The content of the flyers appeared to be "somewhat random and incoherent, but was antisemitic in nature," the police department said.

"I am grateful to the police for managing this latest issue with expediency and professionalism. Westport will use all of its available resources to combat this hate and to strongly message that these statements and sentiments do not have a place here in Westport," First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement.

The flyers listed prominent Jewish men whose work, they claim, has been responsible for easing restrictions of terminating pregnancies and allowing the availability of contraceptives, according to police.

The first selectwoman said several agencies and town officials are working to ensure the town is a place where everyone is welcome and everyone feels that they belong.

Anyone that lives in the Patrick Road area is asked to review surveillance cameras from the night of the July 19 and into July 20. If you see anything suspicious, police urge you to give them a call at 203-341-6080.