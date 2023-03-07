Apartment Building in Rocky Hill Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide Levels

A building at Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill is being evacuated because of high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the apartments at 98 Cold Spring Road and found high levels of carbon monoxide in the 400 building, according to the fire department. They said an evacuation is underway.

Carbon Monoxide alarm at Concierge Apartments https://t.co/QXLcy6xJLU — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) March 7, 2023

The road is open, but access to the complex is limited.

