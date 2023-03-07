Rocky Hill

Apartment Building in Rocky Hill Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide Levels

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A building at Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill is being evacuated because of high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the apartments at 98 Cold Spring Road and found high levels of carbon monoxide in the 400 building, according to the fire department. They said an evacuation is underway.

The road is open, but access to the complex is limited.

