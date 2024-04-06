Manchester

Armed robbery at Manchester gas station is under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

An armed robbery at a gas station in Manchester early Saturday morning is under investigation.

Police said three people entered the XtraMart at the Shell on Hartford Road around 4:20 a.m.

One of the people reportedly showed a gun and demanded money before all three people left in a dark-colored SUV.

According to police, two people were dressed in all black with hoods and face masks. The third person was wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt with a hood and a face mask.

Authorities did not say what, if anything, was taken.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

