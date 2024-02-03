Wethersfield

Armed robbery under investigation in Wethersfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

An armed robbery is under investigation in Wethersfield on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of the Berlin Turnpike for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a man dressed in dark-colored clothing entered the business with a gun.

The man reportedly pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

After getting money from the clerk, authorities said the man fled southbound on the Berlin Turnpike in a white SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Gustavo Rodriguez at (860) 721-2965.

