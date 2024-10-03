Trumbull

Shelter-in-place issued as police search for armed suspect in Trumbull

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

A search is underway for an armed suspect in Trumbull and residents in part of town have been asked to shelter in place.

Police said law enforcement from several agencies are on foot, searching the Unity Road neighborhood, including Unity Drive, Saybrook Road, Partridge Lane, Windmill Lane and Priscilla Place.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A shelter-in-place notification has been sent to residents in the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It is in place until further notice.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us