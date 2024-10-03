Shelter-in-place issued as police search for armed suspect in Trumbull

A search is underway for an armed suspect in Trumbull and residents in part of town have been asked to shelter in place.

Police said law enforcement from several agencies are on foot, searching the Unity Road neighborhood, including Unity Drive, Saybrook Road, Partridge Lane, Windmill Lane and Priscilla Place.

A shelter-in-place notification has been sent to residents in the area.

It is in place until further notice.