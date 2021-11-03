Hartford

Arrest Made in August Homicide of Teenager in Hartford

Hartford police have made an arrest in the Aug. 8 shooting death of a teenager.

Police arrested Travis Johnson, 19, of Hartford in the death of 17-year-old Juan Bautista-Garcia who was killed in a shooting back in August, the department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 in the area of 158 Martin Street.

Authorities said they found Bautista-Garcia unresponsive in a car in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.

Johnson was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit, police said.

Johnson is being held on a two million dollar bond, police said.

