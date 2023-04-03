Artist Returns to New London to Paint New Mural of Life-Size Whales, 3 Decades Later

The Whaling City has a new and improved "Whaling Wall" to welcome visitors to its downtown.

Three decades after painting the original mural, world-renowned environmental artist Wyland returned to the city to repaint it.

"It is really important for me to continue to be the artist that tried to give back the most," said Wyland. "This is my give back."

Located on the corner of Eugene O'Neill Drive and State Street, the original mural was painted by Wyland in 1993. Though, it did not stand the test of time.

"Within a decade or so after it was painted, the moisture in the wall started to deteriorate the mural. Different groups of artists tried to repair it and keep it going. Eventually, there wasn't much of Wyland left," Mayor Michael Passero said.

Ahead of Wyland's return, the city spent more than $250 million in grant funding to prepare the surface of the wall.

"So that this time the mural will last, we are thinking, half a century," said Passero. "It is going to be here for another generation. It is fantastic."

The New London mural is one of 102 Wyland murals around the world. Wyland donates his time to paint the murals. Through his foundation, the Wyland Foundation, he seeks to use public art to spread awareness about the world's oceans and how to protect them. Much of his work is focused on inspiring young people to learn more.

“Plant those seeds of conservation into the hearts and minds of our youth," said Wyland.

Wyland spent two days repainting the New London mural. The road was closed off as he worked Sunday and people were invited to watch.

"It's amazing to see someone of his talent," said Stephen Krijger, who watched Wyland paint the original mural 30 years ago and returned to see him in action again. "He makes it look so easy."

The mural is the same theme, featuring life-size sperm whales, but Wyland added a new twist with a giant red squid battling one of the whales.

He hopes the mural inspires action.

When you look into the eye of that whale, it changes you. It can really move you to start thinking about your place on the planet. -Wyland

At a dedication ceremony Monday, Passero invited other municipal leaders to join the 2023 Wyland National Mayor's Challenge to conserve water.

"In order for a sustainable future, we have to practice water conservation," said Passero. "We want all the mayors to pledge on behalf of their cities to promote water conservation principles and we want all of our children and citizens to go online and take that pledge."

