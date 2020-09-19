Artists Paint Murals in New Haven to Raise Awareness for Black Lives Matter

Dozens of volunteers are taking part in the Artivism Mural Project in New Haven on Saturday.

The community is coming together to spread awareness for the Black Lives Matter Movement by painting a series of murals across the City of New Haven.

It's a three-way collaboration between the city, Black Lives Matter of New Haven and other community groups.

One of the murals will be the city's first pavement mural. It will be on the corner of Watson and Goodyear streets and is roughly 22 by 280 feet.

The event itself will be on Bassett Street between Dixwell Avenue and Watson Street. It runs until 6 p.m.

Organizers said the murals serve as a symbol of the change they hope to see in the community.

“What I want to see is change, systemic change, so there isn't so much violence, so many killings of Black and brown bodies and this message is an important message for people to hear and understand,” said Kwadwo Adae, who helped come up with the idea.

You can also come out to register to vote, help the local economy by supporting small businesses and enjoy some open mic performances.

Anyone attending the event is asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.