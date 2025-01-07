Tolland

Ashford man dies in Tolland crash

An Ashford man has died following a crash in Tolland Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 when a Honda Civic was getting off Exit 69 on I-84 East in Tolland.

State Police say the Civic had gone off the roadway for an undetermined reason and the driver, later identified as 68-year-old Robert Bickford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this accident remain under investigation and any witnesses that haven't spoke with State Police yet are asked to contact Trooper Miranda at 860-896-3200.

