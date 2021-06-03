atm thefts

ATMs Stolen From North Branford Gas Stations

NBC Connecticut

North Branford police are investigating two separate ATM thefts overnight Thursday.

Police said the first happened around 1:16 a.m. at the Mobile Gas Station at 1371 Middletown Avenue. According to police, multiple suspects broke through the front door of the business, wrapped a cable around an ATM inside, then used a gray pickup truck to pull the ATM out of the building. There is significant damage to the front entrance.

The second happened around 1:29 a.m. at the Mobil Gas station at 271 Foxon Road. Police said the crime followed the same process at the first burglary and that the suspects and suspect vehicle appear similar.

These crimes are under investigation.

