Man thrown to ground during attempted carjacking in Hamden

Police have arrested one teen and they are looking for two other young men after they threw an elderly man to the ground while trying to steal his car in Hamden on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Alltown Fresh, at 1941 Dixwell Ave., at 10:07 a.m. to investigate a carjacking in progress.

There, they took reports that three young males had thrown an elderly man to the ground and one of them got into his vehicle and tried to start it, but the victim had the keys.

Bystanders scared the three males away and they ran before police officers arrived, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be minor and he declined medical treatment.

A police sergeant who was on patrol responded to the scene and took a 15-year-old into custody after witnesses pointed out that he was running on Weybosset Street, police said.

One of the two young men who police are looking for was wearing all-black clothing and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and shorts.

The teen who was arrested was charged with assault on an elderly person, conspiracy of assault on an elderly person, criminal attempt of robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle and conspiracy of robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle,

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4000. Police said information can be provided anonymously.