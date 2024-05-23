Hamden

Man thrown to ground during attempted carjacking in Hamden

Police arrested one teen and they are looking for two other young men who are believed to have been involved.

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested one teen and they are looking for two other young men after they threw an elderly man to the ground while trying to steal his car in Hamden on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Alltown Fresh, at 1941 Dixwell Ave., at 10:07 a.m. to investigate a carjacking in progress.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There, they took reports that three young males had thrown an elderly man to the ground and one of them got into his vehicle and tried to start it, but the victim had the keys.

Bystanders scared the three males away and they ran before police officers arrived, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be minor and he declined medical treatment.

A police sergeant who was on patrol responded to the scene and took a 15-year-old into custody after witnesses pointed out that he was running on Weybosset Street, police said.

One of the two young men who police are looking for was wearing all-black clothing and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Local

Wolcott 1 hour ago

Man tried to break into two Wolcott homes as residents slept: police

Sandy Hook 2 hours ago

Court overturns suspension of Alex Jones' lawyer in Sandy Hook case

The teen who was arrested was charged with assault on an elderly person, conspiracy of assault on an elderly person, criminal attempt of robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle and conspiracy of robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle,

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4000. Police said information can be provided anonymously.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us