Authorities Release 911 Call From Litchfield Law Office Shooting

“A man just assaulted me and I..I shot him,” said Robert Fisher in a 911 call back in June of 2021.

During the call, he said he shot a man who assaulted him. Police later identified that man as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley.

“A man followed me into the driveway. Opened my door, hit me, punched me in the face and said he is going to kill me and it all happened pretty fast,” Fischer explained during the call.

Fisher also alerts police of Bromley’s condition.

“He is lying on his back, on the pavement, he is bleeding, I shot him in the head,” Fishcer said.

Just last month, Fisher turned himself into police after facing manslaughter charges in connection to that shooting.

During the 911 call, Fisher tells the dispatcher Bromley was making threatening remarks.

“After he hit me a few times, I got out of my car and he wouldn’t back off. He told me he was going to kill me. I was going to burn in hell,” Fisher said.

In a statement, Fischer said he grabbed his gun hoping Bromley would back off, but he stated to police ,“He immediately charged [at] me again. After a brief struggle with the gun, I shot him.”

According to police documents, witnesses saw it differently. One said Bromley was backing up and another said they didn’t see a struggle when Fisher was out of the car.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Fisher’s attorney who said his office is reviewing all evidence, which he previously said was consistent with his client’s innocence.

Fisher’s next court date is scheduled for July 8.