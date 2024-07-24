Avelo Airlines to begin service from Bradley Airport, including international flights

Avelo Airlines announced the largest expansion in its history on Wednesday, adding nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to seven new destinations, including two international flights.

Beginning November 7, Avelo will offer nonstop service from Bradley to Houston's Hobby Airport, Daytona Beach, Orlando/Lakeland Airport, Concord Airport outside Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Avelo will offer its first-ever international flights from Bradley Airport to Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica beginning on November 16.

Avelo's founder and CEO Andrew Levy was joined by Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders for the announcement at the state capitol Wednesday morning.

Avelo has operated flights from Tweed New Haven Airport since 2021.