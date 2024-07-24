Air travel

Avelo Airlines to begin service from Bradley Airport, including international flights

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines announced the largest expansion in its history on Wednesday, adding nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to seven new destinations, including two international flights.

Beginning November 7, Avelo will offer nonstop service from Bradley to Houston's Hobby Airport, Daytona Beach, Orlando/Lakeland Airport, Concord Airport outside Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Avelo will offer its first-ever international flights from Bradley Airport to Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica beginning on November 16.

Avelo's founder and CEO Andrew Levy was joined by Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders for the announcement at the state capitol Wednesday morning.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Avelo has operated flights from Tweed New Haven Airport since 2021.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us