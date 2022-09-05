Avon Police to Give Update After Murder-Suicide Deaths in East Granby

More than a week after the murder-suicide deaths of a library director and an Avon police officer in East Granby, Avon police are giving an update on Monday.

Police said 49-year-old Thomas Jacius and 48-year-old Doreen Jacius were found at their home in East Granby with gunshot wounds on Sunday, August 28.

Authorities say the husband was a police officer in Avon and the wife was the director of the library in East Granby.

“To find out this happened to her was a real blow. She was a sweet, kind, lovely person,” said Joan Wright, of East Granby.

At a vigil, Wright remembered her neighbor Doreen Jacius.

Many can’t believe the 48-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday, according to state police.

She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Wright was among the dozens who attended the vigil.

“To honor a woman who was taken before her time who did not need to be,” said Wright.

We’re told Doreen Jacius was the library’s director and she loved working with people.

Avon Police report that her husband – Thomas Jacius – was also found dead at their home on Wynding Hills Road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the 49-year-old died by suicide.

Avon Police say Thomas Jacius was a sergeant on their force, had served nearly 24 years, and was off duty when the shooting happened.

In a statement they wrote in part:

“The Avon Police Department is deeply saddened by the events that have transpired and our condolences go out to the families, our friends and the community.”

All Avon Police have been offered support of an employee assistance program.

Avon Police are expected to give the update at 1 p.m.

State Police say this is an active investigation and there is no threat to the public.