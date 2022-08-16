Back to School Celebration Underway at Dunkin Donuts Park

Hartford Public Schools is holding a back-to-school celebration at Dunkin Donuts Park Tuesday and there will be free backpacks and school supplies for Hartford Public Schools. It is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first day of school in Hartford is Aug. 29 and families arrived and lined up for the event.

The school department said the Office of Family and Community Partnerships will be handing out free backpacks stuffed with school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be other activities for students and families including raffles, ice cream, and COVID-19 vaccinations. Parents can also register their child for school on-site.

